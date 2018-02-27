Truck rear-ends school bus, emergency crews on scene

Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Hanover after a pickup truck rear-ended a school bus.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. from the 14000 block of Washington Highway.

Right now, there are no reported injuries, but crews are checking out all the students to make sure they are okay.

No word on how many students were on the bus at this time, or if either driver will face charges.

