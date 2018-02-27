Woman brings 'embryo egg' to council meeting, upset at living conditions

Sha’Ronda Taylor addresses City Council on Monday about her issues with housing. This included a fetus that she brought after having a miscarriage. (Source: City Council)

A mother of three gave an emotional plea to Richmond City Council on Tuesday night, calling for better living conditions in the city’s public housing neighborhoods.

Sha'Ronda Taylor says she moved out of Creighton Court due to lack of heating and a mice infestation that went on for months.

She says the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which manages the city’s public housing properties, put her family in a hotel. However, Taylor says there was no stove to cook food.

Taylor says the ultimate stress of the situation caused her to lose her job and have a miscarriage. The woman held a container holding what she says is her miscarried fetus, in front of the City Council.

“Since I’ve been in this heating situation, and the mouse infested situation, I have quit my job because I had a miscarriage. This is a baby, and my embryo egg that I can no longer carry. I sat here watching people holding their babies in the back, when I’m holding my baby in this cup, that I have to take back in the freezer. So that’s why I quit my job because why work through the poverty … why get up everyday, why educate myself … when we’re getting no where not being heard or seen?"

Security ultimately approached Taylor to escort her away from the podium, as she had exceeded her allotted time limit. However, the City Council president allowed her to continue.

The Coalition for Better Housing forwarded a list of demands for more change within RRHA’s structure, including replacing existing RRHA Board of Commissioner members, adding tenants to the Board, and a re-evaluation of management before a new CEO is selected.

RRHA's interim CEO Orlando Artze said that maintenance crews responded more than half a dozen times to Taylor’s concerns. Artze says they also gave her a Kroger gift card to help compensate for the lack of stove in the hotel room.

