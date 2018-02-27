GA man guilty of $480K youth counseling scam in VA

A Georgia man faces up to 20 years prison after pleading guilty to a scam that defrauded a city in Virginia of more than $480,000.

Court documents show 46-year-old Keith Hayes will be sentenced for mail fraud and tax evasion on Aug. 13.

Hayes formed the business "A World of Possibilities" (WOP) to provide "mentoring and counseling services to at-risk students at public schools in the City of Hopewell."

Investigators say WOP billed Hopewell for $480,875 between November 2011 and June 2015, despite not having any counselors or providing any services - Hayes had a co-conspirator employed at Hopewell, who was able to direct Comprehensive Services Act funding to WOP.

Hayes also owes more than $169,000 in income tax. He took in more than $588,000 in income between 2011 and 2015, but did not make any tax payments.

