Man guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Henrico woman's death

A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Henrico woman in August.

Brian C. True, who was originally charged with second degree murder and use of firearm in a felony in the death of Corey T. Detreville, also entered a guilty plea to shooting into an occupied building.

Detreville was found shot to death in the 1300 block of Westridge Road on Aug. 1.

True will be sentenced May 22.

