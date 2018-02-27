Man given 3 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in Henrico woman's death

A man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Henrico woman in August 2017 was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Brian C. True, who was originally charged with second degree murder and use of firearm in a felony in the death of Corey T. Detreville, was sentenced 10 years with seven suspended for involuntary manslaughter and a five years with all five suspended for shooting into an occupied building.

Detreville was found shot to death in the 1300 block of Westridge Road on Aug. 1, 2017.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12