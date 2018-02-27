Judge calls for removal of tarps over confederate statues in Charlottesville

Tarps were initially placed over statues in Charlottesville in August 2017. (Source: WVIR)

A judge ruled Tuesday that tarps covering statues of Confederate generals must be removed within 15 days after a court order being filed, according to NBC29 in Charlottesville.

The tarps, which cover statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson, have been in place since late August. They were initially placed there as "mourning shrouds" after the deaths of Heather Heyer and Virginia State Police Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates on Aug.12, the day of a Unite the Right rally.

The tarps have been removed several times, and one Richmond man has been arrested at least twice in those incidents.

