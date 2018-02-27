Cavaliers ban fan who aimed racial taunts at Spurs' Mills - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cavaliers ban fan who aimed racial taunts at Spurs' Mills

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills, center, from Australia, drives between Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeff Green, left, and Kyle Korver in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills, center, from Australia, drives between Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeff Green, left, and Kyle Korver in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Cleveland.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) - The Cleveland Cavaliers have indefinitely banned a fan from their arena for making racial taunts at San Antonio's Patty Mills.

Security officials reviewed videotape from Sunday's game and identified the fan sitting near the court. He yelled at Mills while the Spurs guard was shooting free throws in the fourth quarter.

The team did not disclose his name or any details about him. He is barred from events at Quicken Loans Arena, with the team to review the ban after one year.

While Mills was at the foul line, the fan was heard on the ABC broadcast twice yelling, "Hey, Jamaica called, they want their bobsledder back!" Mills is black and from Australia with an Aboriginal heritage.

Last week, the Chicago Blackhawks banned four fans from attending their games after they yelled racist taunts toward Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Grieving Bollywood fans pay their respects to Sridevi

    Grieving Bollywood fans pay their respects to Sridevi

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:57 AM EST2018-02-28 05:57:27 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:29 AM EST2018-02-28 11:29:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool). Fans of Bollywood actress Sridevi hold posters as they wait outside her residence to pay their last respects in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Dubai investigators on Tuesday closed the case into the death last weeken...(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool). Fans of Bollywood actress Sridevi hold posters as they wait outside her residence to pay their last respects in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Dubai investigators on Tuesday closed the case into the death last weeken...
    Grieving fans have gathered outside the Mumbai home of Sridevi, the iconic Bollywood actress, who accidentally drowned in a Dubai hotel bathtub over the weekend.More >>
    Grieving fans have gathered outside the Mumbai home of Sridevi, the iconic Bollywood actress, who accidentally drowned in a Dubai hotel bathtub over the weekend.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in '70s

    APNewsBreak: Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in '70s

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:37 PM EST2018-02-27 21:37:35 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:28 AM EST2018-02-28 11:28:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A woman has told police she had a child with Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A woman has told police she had a child with Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced ...
    A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.More >>
    A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.More >>

  • Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Rita Moreno join Oscar show

    Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Rita Moreno join Oscar show

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 8:07 AM EST2018-02-27 13:07:42 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 6:28 AM EST2018-02-28 11:28:05 GMT
    Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Christopher Walken, Rita Moreno and Helen Mirren are among the latest slate of stars set to appear on the 90th Academy Awards.More >>
    Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Christopher Walken, Rita Moreno and Helen Mirren are among the latest slate of stars set to appear on the 90th Academy Awards.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly