City Council approves refinancing plan for Redskins facility

The city of Richmond will refinance a loan it took out in 2013 to attract training camp for the Washington Redskins.

City Council voted 6-3 on Monday night to refinance the loan after Mayor Levar Stoney requested the move to prevent the city from defaulting on its obligation in September.

Last year, Stoney said "the current deal is not the deal I would have negotiated with the Redskins. But every day, the Redskins and my team work to make the deal a little bit better."

The refinancing agreement calls for the city to pay $750,000 per year through 2033.

The Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center draws thousands of fans each summer to its facility, which is behind the Science Museum.

