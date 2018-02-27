Senior alert canceled after missing man found - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Senior alert canceled after missing man found

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Marshall Leslie Ritter. (Source: Frederick County Sheriff's Office)
A senior alert was issued for a man missing from Winchester, and he was found Tuesday afternoon.

Marshall Leslie Ritter, 87, was reported missing and state police indicated he had been found before 1 p.m.

