Former RPS interim superintendent takes job in Montgomery County

Tommy Kranz will serve as assistant superintendent for operations in Montgomery County. (Source: NBC12)

The former interim superintendent and chief operating officer for Richmond Public Schools is taking a new position in Virginia.

Tommy Kranz will now serve as assistant superintendent for operations for the Montgomery County school district.

Kranz was at the forefront of creating the facilities modernization plan for RPS, which is to be funded by the recently passed meals tax increase.

The move comes after new superintendent Jason Kamras let go of multiple top cabinet members from the previous administration, including Kranz.

Kamras tweeted congratulations to Kranz on the new job.

Congratulations to Tommy Kranz on his selection as Assistant Superintendent of Operations at Montgomery County Public Schools! The students, families, and staff of @RPS_Schools are deeply grateful for your leadership. We wish you the very best! — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) February 27, 2018

Some advocates expressed public concern over Kranz’s departure, saying RPS would lose out on his knowledge of facilities.

There has been no word yet on Kranz’s replacement.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12