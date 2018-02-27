Woman who shot state police trooper pleads guilty

A woman accused of shooting and injuring a Virginia State Police trooper in September pleaded guilty Tuesday to six of 15 charges.

Karisa Daniels pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder, use of firearm in commission of attempted capital murder, non-violent felon in possession of a firearm, felony eluding police, breaking and entering, and use of a firearm in commission of breaking and entering. The other charges were dropped.

WATCH: Full jailhouse interview with woman who shot state trooper

Police say Daniels, of North Carolina, shot a trooper in Henrico on Sept. 19 after a police pursuit.

State Police officials say Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam initiated a traffic stop on Chippenham Parkway for speeding. The car initially pulled over, but as Putnam approached the car, Daniels sped off.

The pursuit led to Parham Road and ended on September Drive and Lakeway Court in Henrico.

According to police, Daniels came across a cul-de-sac and tried to turn around, but the trooper pulled his car in front to stop her.

Daniels claims that the trooper shot at her when she got out of the car, but officials say the trooper didn't discharge his weapon at any time.

"Right then and there I made the dumbest mistake of my life - to pull out my gun and shoot him," Daniels told NBC12 on Sept. 20.

Police say Daniels fired several rounds, hitting the trooper in the arm before taking off on foot.

She was captured and arrested a short time later.

Daniels will be sentenced in May.

