Pedestrian seriously injured in Hanover crash

Deputies found the woman suffering from serious injuries in the 9100 block of Kings Charter Drive, and transported her to the hospital.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation indicated a Dodge Caliber crossed both lanes of Kings Charter Drive and struck the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

