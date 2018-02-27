Pedestrian dies due to injuries from Hanover crash

A woman suffered serous injuries after being hit by a car in Hanover. (Source: Raycom News Network)

A woman died one week after she was struck by a car in Hanover.

Suzanne O'Donnell died on March 7 after she suffered serious injuries in the 9100 block of Kings Charter Drive on Feb. 27. She was transported to the hospital following the crash.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation indicated a Dodge Caliber crossed both lanes of Kings Charter Drive and struck the O'Donnell.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Suzanne O’Donnell during this difficult time," said the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

