Beloved Hanover pre-school teacher dies after being hit by car

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved Hanover pre-school teacher who was hit by a car while out on a morning walk. Now the Hanover Sheriff’s Office confirms that the driver behind the wheel is a teenager.

Suzanne O'Donnell died on March 7 after she suffered serious injuries in the 9100 block of Kings Charter Drive on Feb. 27. She was transported to the hospital following the crash.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation indicated a Dodge Caliber crossed both lanes of Kings Charter Drive and struck O'Donnell, who was out for a walk.

O’Donnell taught at the New Hanover Christian School. A Facebook post says, “Heaven gained one amazing angel today. You will be greatly missed Mrs. O'Donnell...you are so loved by all!” There are dozens of comments from parents expressing how much she meant to their children.

"My girls adored Suzanne" says one post. "Teaching will not be the same without Suzanne's special touch on everything."

Another parent said, "She taught my son how to read and was just beginning to teach my daughter. Thank you for that incredible gift, Mrs. O'Donnell."

A small memorial now marks the site where O'Donnell was struck. There is a small cross that neighbors say was placed there by O’Donnell’s husband.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Suzanne O’Donnell during this difficult time," said the Hanover County Sheriff's Office. In regards to the possibility of charges the sheriff’s office says, “In a crash involving a fatality, our investigators take their time. Once their investigation has concluded, they will consult with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and proceed from there.”

Deputies are still investigating. Once the investigation is complete, they will consult with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and proceed from there.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

