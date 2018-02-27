VIDEO: Heavy smoke fills the air after vehicle fire in Henrico - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The blaze shut down part of Springfield Road. (Source: Henrico Fire) The blaze shut down part of Springfield Road. (Source: Henrico Fire)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A vehicle fire in Henrico closed part of Springfield Road at the intersection of Hungary and Gaskins roads on Tuesday morning. 

No injuries were reported, but viewer video captured flames and huge plume of smoke as firefighters arrived on the scene. (Click play on the video above to see the flames.) 

The fire remains under investigation. 

