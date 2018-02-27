2 people displaced after house fire in Henrico

No one was injured in the blaze. (Source: NBC12)

Two people were displaced in Henrico County on Tuesday morning after a fire at a two-story home.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 3000 block of Pinehurst Road around 8:45 a.m. to find a blaze in the first floor.

"Firefighters were able to quickly knock the fire down, and there were no injuries to citizens or firefighters," the fire department said in a news release.

The Red Cross is assisting the two people who were displaced.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12