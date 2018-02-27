2 people displaced after house fire in Henrico

Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
As we move into the month of March, a notable change in the overall weather pattern is expected to take place that will ultimately bring temperatures down closer to where they should be at this time of year.More >>
As we move into the month of March, a notable change in the overall weather pattern is expected to take place that will ultimately bring temperatures down closer to where they should be at this time of year.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Hanover after a pickup truck rear-ended a school bus.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Hanover after a pickup truck rear-ended a school bus.More >>
The city of Richmond will refinance a loan it took out in 2013 to attract training camp for the Washington Redskins.More >>
The city of Richmond will refinance a loan it took out in 2013 to attract training camp for the Washington Redskins.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
State employees would receive their first cost-of-living raise in a decade, under a bill approved by the Alabama Senate.More >>
State employees would receive their first cost-of-living raise in a decade, under a bill approved by the Alabama Senate.More >>
The Johns Island mother who police say was attacked during the abduction of her 4-year-old girl, Heidi Todd, has been released from the hospital. The family released a statement on Tuesday stating that Heidi's mother has been released from the hospital following surgeries she suffered in the Feb. 13 incident. Thank you to the entire community for the support and love that continues to help my family heal. Several days ago, the world felt like it was falling apart wh...More >>
The Johns Island mother who police say was attacked during the abduction of her 4-year-old girl, Heidi Todd, has been released from the hospital. The family released a statement on Tuesday stating that Heidi's mother has been released from the hospital following surgeries she suffered in the Feb. 13 incident. Thank you to the entire community for the support and love that continues to help my family heal. Several days ago, the world felt like it was falling apart wh...More >>
A New Mexico woman is in a fight for her life after contracting HantavirusMore >>
A New Mexico woman is in a fight for her life after contracting HantavirusMore >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday for Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and seven other parishes.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday for Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and seven other parishes.More >>