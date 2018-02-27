Dog rescued off highway by police detective

A lost dog and its owner have been reunited after some good work by a fast-acting Richmond detective.

Detective Benjamin Toderico found the dog disrupting traffic on the Downtown Expressway.

Richmond police posted to Facebook that Toderico was briefly eluded, but pulled ahead of the dog, got out of his car and dove for the dog's leash to bring it to safety.

A microchip identified the dog’s owner and Richmond Animal Care and Control said the dog is back home.

