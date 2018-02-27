Downtown restaurant donating all profits to charity

Starting Thursday, all profits are going to FeedMore. (Source: Comfort/Facebook)

Comfort will donate profits to fight hunger.

The restaurant, located at 200 W. Broad Street in downtown Richmond, will donate its net profits to FeedMore to fight hunger in the Richmond area.

FeedMore serves more than 200,000 people in central Virginia.

Comfort opened in 2002, and the owners say they have wanted to open a charitable restaurants for a while.

The profit donations begin Thursday.

