Man found shot in Norfolk State dorm room

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
NORFOLK, VA (WWBT) -

A man was shot inside a dorm room at Norfolk State early Tuesday morning.

Norfolk State said the victim is a student, according to NBC affiliate WAVY, and is recovering from a wound to the buttocks.

The student was found in the dorm, and police are investigating if that is where the shooting occurred.

