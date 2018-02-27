Chesterfield police searching for man who ran into woods after arrest attempt

A man is on the run in Chester after fleeing police when they attempted an arrest Monday night.

Police say Joseph Hughes, 36, ran into the woods after they attempted to arrest him at his home on Happy Hill Road around 11 p.m.

Hughes is wanted on two outstanding warrants for failing to comply with court orders.

Police said Hughes ran into the woods and it was too dangerous to continue searching.

Now police are asking for the public’s help in locating Hughes. If you have information, contact Chesterfield police.

