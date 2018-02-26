Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 5A=
Region A Final=
Princess Anne 61, Norview 40
Class 4A=
Region B Final=
Monacan 58, Eastern View 44
WCAC=
Championship=
St. John's, D.C. 54, Paul VI 49
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 5A=
Region A Final=
Salem-Va. Beach 50, Hampton 49
Class 4A=
Region B Final=
Huguenot 73, Monacan 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
