Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 5A=

Region A Final=

Princess Anne 61, Norview 40

Class 4A=

Region B Final=

Monacan 58, Eastern View 44

WCAC=

Championship=

St. John's, D.C. 54, Paul VI 49

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 5A=

Region A Final=

Salem-Va. Beach 50, Hampton 49

Class 4A=

Region B Final=

Huguenot 73, Monacan 48

