Clarke late putback pushes Virginia Tech to upset of Duke

Huguenot rolled past the Chiefs, 73-48, to win the regional crown, but both teams will take the court in the state quarterfinals on Friday. It will mark the Falcons' first ever state tournament appearance.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
The Randolph-Macon women's basketball team discovered it will host first and second round NCAA Tournament action this weekend. The Yellow Jackets won their first ODAC title on Sunday since 2014.More >>
No. 1 Virginia allowed just seven points in the first half and secured the regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title outright with a 66-37 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.More >>
Virginia's players waited until after their win over Pittsburgh to celebrate their outright regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title.More >>
Several area boxers will head to Albuquerque to compete among some of the best in the country.More >>
