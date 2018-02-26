House subcommittee kills animal tethering bill

A bill specifying when an animal can be tethered outside was killed for 2018 on Monday. This comes after the bill was referred back to a subcommittee after it passed the Senate on Feb. 7.

SB 872 was continued for 2019 after five Republicans in the House Agriculture Subcommittee voted to do so, according to a petition on Change.org.

Over 338,000 people signed a petition organized by Gary Sweeney, and thousands have voiced their opinions on Change.org. Some of them also said they plan on calling the delegates.

The bill would have fined owners who tied their dogs up outside in temperatures under 32 degrees, or above 85 degrees.

SB 872 is the companion legislation to HB 646, which was also killed in a House subcommittee.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12