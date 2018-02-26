Police: Route 10 in Chesterfield closed due to HAZMAT situation - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: Route 10 in Chesterfield closed due to HAZMAT situation

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police are warning everyone to avoid Route 10 due to a HAZMAT situation involving a partially overturned semi-truck. 

Route 10 is closed in both directions between Enon Church Road and Florence Avenue. Drivers can expect the road to be closed for an extended period of time.

Police and fire crews are on the scene.

