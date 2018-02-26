Police: Route 10 in Chesterfield closed due to HAZMAT situation

Route 10 is closed in Chesterfield due to a HAZMAT situation (Source: Chesterfield police)

Chesterfield police are warning everyone to avoid Route 10 due to a HAZMAT situation involving a partially overturned semi-truck.

Route 10 is closed in both directions between Enon Church Road and Florence Avenue. Drivers can expect the road to be closed for an extended period of time.

Police and fire crews are on the scene.

Update: Rte 10 is closed at Enon Church eastbound, and Rte 10 and Florence Ave westbound. Road will be closed for an extended period due to Hazmat situation @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @CCPDVa — SGT. J.R. Lamb (@sgt_lamb) February 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12