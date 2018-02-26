Police: Wife arrested after shooting husband in hand

Stafford deputies have arrested a woman on Saturday for allegedly shooting her husband in the hand following an argument.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and George Mason Road around 4:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found Jackie Lyn Miller, 32, of Stafford, crying and walking down the middle of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Deputies told Miller to move to the side of the road, but they said she kept walking. When deputies approached her, they smelled alcohol and saw blood on her jacket. She had slurred speech and admitted that she shot her husband.

Her husband suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand, and he was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay.

Miller is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail and was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, and shooting near an occupied dwelling.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12