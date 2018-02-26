Police: Wife arrested after shooting husband in hand

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
RVA Parenting contributor Aditi Wardhan Singh is a mom of two and writer for Richmond Moms Blog. Here’s her take on a tough conversation happening in a lot of homes.More >>
RVA Parenting contributor Aditi Wardhan Singh is a mom of two and writer for Richmond Moms Blog. Here’s her take on a tough conversation happening in a lot of homes.More >>
A dozen men gather in Richmond's Manchester district for LeVar Carter's naked yoga class to purify their bodies and minds, and reach awareness and control over their internal state.More >>
A dozen men gather in Richmond's Manchester district for LeVar Carter's naked yoga class to purify their bodies and minds, and reach awareness and control over their internal state.More >>
The group Bermuda Advocates for Responsible Development (BARD) claims this megasite could have several negative impacts on the community, so they plan to keep researching and speaking with county leaders.More >>
The group Bermuda Advocates for Responsible Development (BARD) claims this megasite could have several negative impacts on the community, so they plan to keep researching and speaking with county leaders.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
The video was captured at Walmart on Greenway Drive Sunday afternoon. The original video has been shared over 26,000 times.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>