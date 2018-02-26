AEK held to 1-1 as PAOK faces sanctions for fan violence - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

AEK held to 1-1 as PAOK faces sanctions for fan violence

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greek title hopeful AEK Athens was held at crosstown rival Atromitos to 1-1 on Monday and leader PAOK faced punishment for fan violence.

Atromitos continued to trouble Greece's top three and controlled long spells against AEK. Sergio Arujo finally found the net in the 68th minute for AEK on the counterattack after goalkeeper Andreas Gianniotis was caught out of position.

Arujo missed a chance to seal the match moments later. Atromitos equalized through Amr Warda in the 80th.

AEK was one point behind PAOK.

The highly anticipated match in Thessaloniki between host PAOK and Olympiakos on Sunday was called off after visiting coach Oscar Garcia was hit in the face by a cash register paper roll thrown from the stands. A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing the roll, police said.

The incident added to the uncertainty in the league, one of the hardest fought in years after long-dominant Olympiakos failed to find form this season, and remains third.

PAOK expects punishment for the violence that could decide the title outcome.

"Once again, the action of one person, one idiot, could mean that the title race will be decided in court," deputy sports minister Giorgos Vassiliadis said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Ivanka Trump's dual roles as senior adviser, first daughter

    Ivanka Trump's dual roles as senior adviser, first daughter

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:26 AM EST2018-02-26 13:26:24 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-02-26 22:28:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
    Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • State of the art: Museum takes hi-tech look at Vermeer

    State of the art: Museum takes hi-tech look at Vermeer

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:06 AM EST2018-02-26 14:06:23 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-02-26 22:19:27 GMT
    Researchers at the Mauritshuis museum are using the latest technology to take a long, hard look at one of their most prized paintings, Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring," and they are inviting the...More >>
    Researchers at the Mauritshuis museum are using the latest technology to take a long, hard look at one of their most prized paintings, Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring," and they are inviting the public in to watch.More >>

  • Vatican, Versace and Vogue team up for Met's spring exhibit

    Vatican, Versace and Vogue team up for Met's spring exhibit

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:57 AM EST2018-02-26 15:57:00 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 5:07 PM EST2018-02-26 22:07:59 GMT
    The Vatican is loaning some of its most beautiful liturgical vestments, jeweled miter caps and historic papal tiaras for an upcoming exhibit on Catholic influences in fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    The Vatican is loaning some of its most beautiful liturgical vestments, jeweled miter caps and historic papal tiaras for an upcoming exhibit on Catholic influences in fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly