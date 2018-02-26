AEK held to 1-1 as PAOK faces sanctions for fan violence

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greek title hopeful AEK Athens was held at crosstown rival Atromitos to 1-1 on Monday and leader PAOK faced punishment for fan violence.
Atromitos continued to trouble Greece's top three and controlled long spells against AEK. Sergio Arujo finally found the net in the 68th minute for AEK on the counterattack after goalkeeper Andreas Gianniotis was caught out of position.
Arujo missed a chance to seal the match moments later. Atromitos equalized through Amr Warda in the 80th.
AEK was one point behind PAOK.
The highly anticipated match in Thessaloniki between host PAOK and Olympiakos on Sunday was called off after visiting coach Oscar Garcia was hit in the face by a cash register paper roll thrown from the stands. A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing the roll, police said.
The incident added to the uncertainty in the league, one of the hardest fought in years after long-dominant Olympiakos failed to find form this season, and remains third.
PAOK expects punishment for the violence that could decide the title outcome.
"Once again, the action of one person, one idiot, could mean that the title race will be decided in court," deputy sports minister Giorgos Vassiliadis said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
California authorities say Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies.More >>
California authorities say Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies.More >>
The decision came after the board was unable to revive a deal to sell the struggling studio for about $500 million to an investor group.More >>
The decision came after the board was unable to revive a deal to sell the struggling studio for about $500 million to an investor group.More >>
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recoveryMore >>
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recoveryMore >>
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99More >>
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99More >>
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguishMore >>
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguishMore >>
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.More >>
President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.More >>
A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.More >>
A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in JerusalemMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>
Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's electionsMore >>