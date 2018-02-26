Ohtani hits RBI single, 2 walks in debut at plate for Angels

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - Two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit a sharp RBI single up the middle and also walked twice in his first spring training start as a designated hitter for the Los Angeles Angels.

Batting second Monday, the 23-year-old fell behind 0-2 against San Diego Padres right-hander Jordan Lyles before drawing four straight balls in the first inning.

The lefty-hitting phenom walked again in the third against Buddy Bauman. Ohtani then hit the first pitch he saw from Michael Mariot for a single in the fifth in his last time up.

His first Cactus League at-bats came two days after his first start on the mound. The Japanese newcomer allowed a home run and didn't make it through his scheduled two innings against Milwaukee.

Ohtani spent five seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters before signing with the Angels as an international free agent on Dec. 10. The Angels paid a $20 million posting fee to the Ham Fighters. Ohtani, who will be under the Angels' contractual control for six years, signed a minor league contract and can receive up to $2,315,000 in international bonus money from the Angels.

Ohtani likely could have received a deal worth more than $100 million if he had waited two years to move stateside, but he wasn't interested in delaying his progress for money.

