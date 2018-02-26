Pinstripe passer: Seahawks QB Wilson works out with Yankees - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pinstripe passer: Seahawks QB Wilson works out with Yankees

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Seattle Seahawks NFL football team quarterback Russell Wilson speaks during a news conference at New York Yankees baseball spring training camp, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Seattle Seahawks NFL football team quarterback Russell Wilson speaks during a news conference at New York Yankees baseball spring training camp, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Seattle Seahawks NFL football team quarterback Russell Wilson speaks during a news conference at New York Yankees baseball spring training camp, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Seattle Seahawks NFL football team quarterback Russell Wilson speaks during a news conference at New York Yankees baseball spring training camp, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Seattle Seahawks NFL football team quarterback Russell Wilson does drills at New York Yankees baseball spring training camp, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Seattle Seahawks NFL football team quarterback Russell Wilson does drills at New York Yankees baseball spring training camp, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Seattle Seahawks NFL football team quarterback Russell Wilson, second from right, walks on the field with infield coach Carlos Mendoza, second from left, while doing drills at New York Yankees baseball spring training camp, Mon... (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Seattle Seahawks NFL football team quarterback Russell Wilson, second from right, walks on the field with infield coach Carlos Mendoza, second from left, while doing drills at New York Yankees baseball spring training camp, Mon...
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Seattle Seahawks NFL football quarterback Russell Wilson walks off the field after doing drills at New York Yankees baseball spring training camp, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Seattle Seahawks NFL football quarterback Russell Wilson walks off the field after doing drills at New York Yankees baseball spring training camp, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has reported to a week of spring training with the New York Yankees.

A 2014 Super Bowl champion, the 29-year-old worked out at second base in early drills Monday with shortstop Didi Gregorius. Wilson was to be in a hitting group that included Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the top home run hitters in the major leagues last season.

Wilson says "there's an aroma around here that I've got to figure out, and I can't wait to learn more about it and use that for my football career."

He spent parts of 2010 and '11 playing second base in Class A ball for the Colorado Rockies organization. The Yankees, his favorite baseball team, acquired him from Texas on Feb. 7. He had worked out in past spring trainings with the Rangers.

Wilson wore No. 73 - his football number, 3, is retired by the Yankees for Babe Ruth and his baseball number in high school was 7, retired by New York for Mickey Mantle. The Yankees say he will not play in any spring training games.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Ivanka Trump's dual roles as senior adviser, first daughter

    Ivanka Trump's dual roles as senior adviser, first daughter

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:26 AM EST2018-02-26 13:26:24 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-02-26 22:28:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
    Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • State of the art: Museum takes hi-tech look at Vermeer

    State of the art: Museum takes hi-tech look at Vermeer

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:06 AM EST2018-02-26 14:06:23 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-02-26 22:19:27 GMT
    Researchers at the Mauritshuis museum are using the latest technology to take a long, hard look at one of their most prized paintings, Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring," and they are inviting the...More >>
    Researchers at the Mauritshuis museum are using the latest technology to take a long, hard look at one of their most prized paintings, Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring," and they are inviting the public in to watch.More >>

  • Vatican, Versace and Vogue team up for Met's spring exhibit

    Vatican, Versace and Vogue team up for Met's spring exhibit

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:57 AM EST2018-02-26 15:57:00 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 5:07 PM EST2018-02-26 22:07:59 GMT
    The Vatican is loaning some of its most beautiful liturgical vestments, jeweled miter caps and historic papal tiaras for an upcoming exhibit on Catholic influences in fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    The Vatican is loaning some of its most beautiful liturgical vestments, jeweled miter caps and historic papal tiaras for an upcoming exhibit on Catholic influences in fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly