3 suspects accused of stealing from distribution center face embezzlement charges

Three people have been arrested and face charges connected to an embezzlement at a distribution center in Hanover County.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says a distribution center had reported large quantities of merchandise stolen over an extended amount of time.

"The suspects relocated the stolen merchandise to various self-storage locations in the Richmond area," the Hanover Sheriff's Office said on Monday. "Hundreds of items have been recovered and returned to the distribution center."

Arrested in the case were:

Agbokou Mike Gogo, 29, of Richmond

Bruce Allen Jordan, 61, of Richmond

Sylvester Lee Easter, 40, of Henrico County.

Gogo and Easter have both been charged with one felony count of embezzlement. Jordan has been charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit embezzlement.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

