Petersburg police receives more drones to add to unit

Hopewell police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store.More >>
Hopewell police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store.More >>
A top official with Petersburg Public Schools pleads guilty to driving drunk.More >>
A top official with Petersburg Public Schools pleads guilty to driving drunk.More >>
The police department promises more photos and updates as Justice and her handler continue training.More >>
The police department promises more photos and updates as Justice and her handler continue training.More >>
Three people and three dogs made it safely out of a house fire in Petersburg on Monday morning.More >>
Three people and three dogs made it safely out of a house fire in Petersburg on Monday morning.More >>
The event will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Gateway Event Center at Virginia State University.More >>
The event will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Gateway Event Center at Virginia State University.More >>