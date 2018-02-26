Petersburg police receives more drones to add to unit

Petersburg police received three more drones on Tuesday.

Chief of Police Kenneth Miller said on Twitter that receiving the drones helps enhance the aviation unit "to tackle crime and keep the community safe." The police unit now has four drones.

"We now have 4 drones to use in the city," Miller said on Twitter.

Other police agencies in Central Virginia say they are looking into the idea of adding a drone.

Richmond police currently does not have any drones, but a spokesperson says they are exploring the possibility.

NBC12 also reached out to Henrico and Chesterfield police and are waiting to hear back.

PBP is pleased that the Developers and Engineers of the Go Pro Drone are partnering with us. We received 3 Drones yesterday to enhance our aviation unit to tackle crime and keep the community safe. We now have 4 Drones to use in the city #publicsafety — Kenneth Miller (@ChiefPbp) February 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12