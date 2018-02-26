Elvis Presley is running for an Arkansas congressional seat - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Elvis Presley is running for an Arkansas congressional seat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Elvis Presley is officially running for a congressional seat in Arkansas. But don't confuse him with the rock 'n' roll icon, unless he's performing.

Elvis D. Presley performs shows as the late superstar Elvis A. Presley, but he's also now filed to run as the Libertarian nominee challenging Arkansas Republican Rep. Rick Crawford.

Both men filed paperwork Monday to run for the 1st Congressional District in eastern Arkansas. Crawford has represented the area for four terms.

Presley has previously run for Arkansas governor, land commissioner and the state Legislature. The Libertarian Party selected its nominees at a convention over the weekend.

The one-week filing period for state and federal office in Arkansas ends Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

