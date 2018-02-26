UVA men's basketball team now No. 1 in two national polls

The University of Virginia men's basketball team has tightened its grip as the top team in the country.

The Cavaliers received 48 first place votes in this week's Associated Press poll, up six from a week ago.

UVA also landed the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports men's basketball coaches poll for the first time ever, receiving 17 out of 32 first-place votes.

The Cavaliers, who have a 26-2 overall record and are 15-1 in the ACC, captured the ACC regular season championship this past weekend by dominating Pittsburgh 66-37.

UVA will close out the regular season this week with a game at Louisville on Thursday and a home game against Notre Dame on Saturday.

The ACC tournament begins March 6 in Brooklyn.

