Police search for person on video attempting to steal items from cars

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection with an incident that happened in the Stonewall Court neighborhood.

According to police, a man was captured on surveillance video sometime within the past seven days. Police said he was attempting to open doors of two vehicles in an attempt to steal items. This happened in the 300 block of Oak Lane.

Detectives are working to determine if the person of interest is related to other incidents that involved stealing items from cars.

Police described the person of interest as a white man who is seen wearing a beanie or stocking-style hat, with a dark-colored jacket, slim fitting pants, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or the person of interest is asked to call Third Precinct Detective E. Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-1950 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

