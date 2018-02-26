WATCH LIVE: Ginny the pregnant foster dog prepares to give birth

Ginny was found as a pregnant stray and is about to give birth soon. (Source: Richmond Animal League)

Foster dog Ginny is captivating an audience online while waiting to give birth.

Ginny can be seen around the clock on NBC12’s live petcam. The live camera is a partnership between NBC12, Village Bank and the Richmond Animal League, which paired Ginny with a foster home.

Ginny was found pregnant as a stray and was taken in by the foster family who is caring for her Feb. 21.

She was showing symptoms of late-stage labor, but those symptoms are similar to general stress, such as panting, salivating, barking, yelping and clinging to caregivers.

Her temperature is also being monitored to give a better idea when the birth is imminent.

The puppies can be felt moving around inside Ginny and she is having some contractions.

