PUPPY WATCH: Ginny finally gives birth

Ginny was found as a pregnant stray and is about to give birth soon. (Source: Richmond Animal League)

It's happening! Ginny finally gave birth to her puppies on Thursday morning. Click here to watch the latest live feed on NBC12's Facebook page.

Ginny has given birth to at least 10 puppies.

Ginny can be seen around the clock on NBC12’s live petcam. The live camera is a partnership between NBC12, Village Bank and the Richmond Animal League, which paired Ginny with a foster home.

CLICK HERE to watch live at any time. Please remember that Ginny will be occasionally taken out of the room for breaks!

Ginny was found pregnant as a stray and was taken in by the foster family who is caring for her Feb. 21.

Thursday afternoon Facebook Live:

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12