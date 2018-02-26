Charity basketball event to benefit Massey Cancer Center

The event will benefit the Massey Cancer Center. (Source: VCU)

A few notable figures from Richmond will be hitting the hardwood Monday night to raise money for charity, and maybe earn a little bragging rights in the process.

The 10th Annual Capitol Square Classic will tip off at 7 p.m. at VCU’s Seigel Center.

The Virginia House of Delegates will face the Virginia Senate and Gov. Ralph Northam’s office has fielded a team to take on the lobbyists.

NASCAR driver Elliott Sadler and NBC12’s morning meteorologist Andrew Freiden will also get in on the action.

The event will benefit the VCU Massey Cancer Center.

