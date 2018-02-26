Ed Sheeran is world's best-selling recording artist of 2017 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ed Sheeran is world's best-selling recording artist of 2017

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, center, arrives for the screening of the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - If you think there's no escape from the songs of Ed Sheeran, you may be right.

A global music industry group says the British singer-songwriter is officially the best-selling recording artist of 2017.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry says Sheeran had the world's top-selling album last year with "Divide," as well as the best-selling single, "Shape of You."

The group's chief executive, Frances Moore, said Monday that Sheeran's success "is astonishing and testament to his ability to write and perform songs that connect with a truly global fan base."

The IFPI's Global Recording Artist of the Year Award measures sales in both digital and physical music formats.

The 2016 winner, Drake, came second in 2017. Rounding out the top five were Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

