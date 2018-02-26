VCU says it has found no wrongdoing by former coach

VCU says that it has not found any evidence of any wrongdoing by former men's basketball coach Will Wade.

According to a Yahoo Sports report, NCAA enforcement staff have spent parts of the past six months looking into Wade's recruiting tactics at Louisiana State University, where he is now the head coach, and during part of his time at VCU.

Sources told Yahoo Sports that the "NCAA’s interest appears to be in its exploratory and information-gathering stages."

Wade was an assistant coach at VCU from 2009 to 2013, and was the head coach of the Rams from 2015 to 2017.

In a statement on Monday, VCU says that it has not been contacted by the NCAA regarding Wade.

Full statement from Ed McLaughlin, VCU's vice president and director of athletics:

At VCU we believe in operating at a high level and do not compromise when it comes to integrity in any aspect of our department. As such, the Department of Athletics has conducted a thorough review of all of our compliance records and all information we have pertaining to our men’s basketball program. We have found no evidence of any wrongdoing. We owe it to our alumni, donors and fans to win with honor, and we will continue to do our due diligence and operate with the utmost integrity in the future. In addition, VCU has not been contacted by the NCAA.

NBC12's Marc Davis is following these developments and will have more on 12News on Monday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12