Quioccasin Middle School releasing students due to power outage - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Quioccasin Middle School releasing students due to power outage

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Bus service will be provided at normal stop. (Source: NBC12) Bus service will be provided at normal stop. (Source: NBC12)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Quioccasin Middle School is dismissing students Monday at 11 a.m. due to a power outage.

Bus transportation will be provided at students’ normal bus stop.

To make special arrangements, contact the school’s main office at (804) 750-2630.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly