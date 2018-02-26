FIRST ALERT: Richmond heading for top 10 warmest February

If you have been thinking that February 2018 has been an unusually warm month, then you are 100 percent correct!

Here is a look at February so far in Richmond and notice that our average temperature stands at 47.7 degrees through the 25th which puts us more than 7 degrees above average:

We still have three days to go and although it won't be as warm as the 70s we experienced this past weekend, we should continue to see above average temperatures easily putting Richmond into a Top 10 Warmest February on record!! As of Feb. 25h, we are now the 6th Warmest on Record:

We will let you know the final result on Thursday!

