Winter weather saps new-home sales 7.8 percent in January - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Winter weather saps new-home sales 7.8 percent in January

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). In this Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, photo, construction is under way at a new housing plan in Zelienople, Pa. On Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, the Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in January. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). In this Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, photo, construction is under way at a new housing plan in Zelienople, Pa. On Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, the Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in January.

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sales of new U.S. homes fell in January for the second straight month, possibly dragged down again by bad weather.

The Commerce Department reported Monday that last month's sales came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 593,000, the lowest level since August and down 7.8 percent from a revised 643,000 in December.

Economists had expected new home sales to bounce back after tumbling amid harsh winter weather in December. But they may have underestimated how bad January's weather turned out to be.

"There are good reasons to think that weather may have played a factor in the January result, as there were rare snowstorms in the South, fires and mudslides in California, and the normal occasional disruptions in the North," Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, wrote in a research note.

Sales skidded 33.3 percent in the Northeast in January from December and 14.2 percent in the South. But they rose 15.4 percent in the Midwest and 1 percent in the West.

The median price of a new home dropped to $323,000, down 4.1 percent from $336,700 in December.

Economists have complained about a shortage of houses on the market. But the inventory of new homes for sale rose to 301,000 in January, most since March 2009.

The housing market is beginning to contend with a steady increase in mortgage rates. Rates on long-term home loans have risen seven straight weeks. The rate on a benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage last week hit 4.4 percent, the highest level since April 2014.

Still, Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: "Any weakening on the back of the rise in mortgage rates likely won't be visible until late spring at the earliest."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Ivanka Trump believes father's denials of sexual misconduct

    Ivanka Trump believes father's denials of sexual misconduct

    Monday, February 26 2018 8:26 AM EST2018-02-26 13:26:24 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 4:28 PM EST2018-02-26 21:28:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool). Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, departs following the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
    Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Ivanka Trump says she believes President Donald Trump's denials of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • Vatican, Versace and Vogue team up for Met's spring exhibit

    Vatican, Versace and Vogue team up for Met's spring exhibit

    Monday, February 26 2018 10:57 AM EST2018-02-26 15:57:00 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 4:20 PM EST2018-02-26 21:20:19 GMT
    The Vatican is loaning some of its most beautiful liturgical vestments, jeweled miter caps and historic papal tiaras for an upcoming exhibit on Catholic influences in fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>
    The Vatican is loaning some of its most beautiful liturgical vestments, jeweled miter caps and historic papal tiaras for an upcoming exhibit on Catholic influences in fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.More >>

  • Heather Locklear arrested for alleged domestic violence

    Heather Locklear arrested for alleged domestic violence

    Monday, February 26 2018 11:26 AM EST2018-02-26 16:26:39 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 4:18 PM EST2018-02-26 21:18:08 GMT
    The Ventura County Sheriff's Office website says the 56-year-old actress was arrested Sunday night. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)The Ventura County Sheriff's Office website says the 56-year-old actress was arrested Sunday night. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

    California authorities say Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies.

    More >>

    California authorities say Heather Locklear has been arrested for investigation of domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly