Henrico County to test emergency alert system March 1

The test will go to registered landlines, mobile devices and email addresses. (Source: Henrico County)

Henrico County’s emergency alert system will be tested March 1.

More than 182,000 landlines, wireless devices and email addresses that are registered with the county’s alert system will receive a message as part of the CodeRED alert system.

The message will come from the Division of Fire and will explain that it is a test and that there is no real emergency taking place.

The test will begin at 10 a.m., and the entire process of testing the system is expected to last until noon.

To register with the emergency alert system, visit HenricoAlert.org. Registering is free, but standard message rates do apply.

For more information, visit the Henrico County website.

