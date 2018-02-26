TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes lane of I-95 near Bells Road

A lane of I-95 north is closed. (Source: VDOT)

Traffic is blocked on I-95 north near Bells Road due to a disabled tractor-trailer at mile marker 71.

The left lane has been closed, and delays are expected in the area.

Drivers are asked to use Route 1 or Commerce Road to avoid the area.

Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that has the right lane of I-95 north closed at mile marker 68.

As of about 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving normally.

Back up on I-95 Northbound due to crash at Bells Rd. Use Commerce Rd. or Route 1 to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/hBZGGefa2M — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) February 26, 2018

