TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes lane of I-95 near Bells Road

A lane of I-95 north is closed. (Source: VDOT) RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -
Traffic is blocked on I-95 north near Bells Road due to a disabled tractor-trailer at mile marker 71.
The left lane has been closed, and delays are expected in the area.
Drivers are asked to use Route 1 or Commerce Road to avoid the area.
Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that has the right lane of I-95 north closed at mile marker 68.
As of about 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving normally.
