Lowe's to start job training pilot program in Richmond

Richmond is one of four cities that will test a Lowe's job skill program before it goes national. (Source: Lowe's)

Lowe’s is launching job skills training program, and Richmond will be one of the first cities to see the program put into action.

The Track to the Trades program will provide tuition funding for trade skill certification, academic coaching and pre-apprenticeship job placement with Lowe’s or Lowe’s contractors.

The program will begin March 1 in Richmond, Charlotte, Denver and Pittsburgh. It will be expanded to all qualifying Lowe’s employees nationwide by the end of the year.

Eligible employees will receive up to $2,500 to complete training programs in electrical, plumbing, carpentry, HVAC and appliance repair.

