Fires at Chesterfield shopping center considered suspicious

The small fire started on the second floor of a building currently under construction. (Source: NBC12)

Two fires at a shopping center in the Brandermill area of Chesterfield are under investigation, and officials have deemed them to be suspicious.

The Wilton Square Shopping Center was under renovation following a previous fire just a few months back. Business owners say when they showed up to work Monday morning, it felt like deja vu. Three fires in as many months, and this time investigators believe it was intentional.

"I was like, 'it's happening again,'" said Kyle Wiest of Good Health Herbs.

He came to open up shop, only to find another fire in his shopping plaza.

"The deck out here is all burned up. It's kind of scary, because we own a business right next to that,” he said.

There is smoke and burn damage following two separate fires that authorities believe someone set. The first happened around 10:30 Sunday night. The other at 2:30 Monday morning.

"When we got on scene both times, there was active fire around the building,” said Lt. Jason Elmore.

It's a scene they've seen before. Back in November, a separate fire destroyed several businesses there.

"The whole building is gone,” Wiest said pointing to where former businesses neighbored his.

One of them, a Pizza Hut, is now a slab of concrete.

"It was 100% destroyed." Susan Yoo of Joy Cleaners said.

After the November fire, she had to move a few doors down. Authorities have no reason to believe that situation is connected to the recent incidents, yet the unfortunate events are creating headaches.

"After something happened, I'm a little scared,” Yoo added.

Especially since authorities are looking for an arsonist this time.

"Maybe they'll install some cameras and try to see what's going on,” Wiest said.

"A lot of crazies around here,” Yoo aid.

SKY12 DRONE FOOTAGE OF THE DAMAGE:

The previous fire was still under investigation but authorities believe that one was accidental. If you have any information on this recent round of fires. Call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

