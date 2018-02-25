Fire at Chesterfield shopping center under investigation - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fire at Chesterfield shopping center under investigation

A fire at a shopping center in Chesterfield is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the center on Genito Road near Old Hundred Road around 10:30 Sunday night.

The small fire started on the second floor of a building currently under construction.

No one was inside at the time, and no firefighters were injured on the job.

A fire at the same complex in November 2017 destroyed several businesses. 

The cause of the fire is unknown.

