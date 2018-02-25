'It was amazing': Richmond actor talks Black Panther role

Giggetts traveled to Georgia last October to play a part in the $200 million film. (Source: NBC12)

Ronson Giggetts grew up in Richmond's Northside, but his part in Black Panther transforms him into a Border Tribe warrior challenging the main superhero himself, played by Chadwick Boseman. (Source: Ronson Giggetts)

The Blockbuster hit Black Panther continues rake in hundreds of millions of dollars, as it makes history as the first superhero film featuring a predominantly African-American cast, led by an African-American director.

In Black Panther’s jaw-d ropping, futuristic world of Wakanda, the root of African culture is explored and revered.

One member of the cast is an actor from Richmond.

"When I saw it for the first time, it gave me goosebumps,” said Giggetts.

"When I booked the job, I was like, ‘Is this really real?’" he said.

The John Marshall High graduate, decked out in armor and a cape, said he and his tribe rehearsed for 12 hours a day for more than a week on set, rushing Black Panther in a battle scene.

"Very intense. We would run, and Ryan Coogler was like, ‘Run it again! Run it again!’" said Giggetts.

Ryan Coogler, Black Panther's African American director, is now on track to making one of Marvel Studio's biggest movies ever.

"When we were on set, Ryan told us that this is going to be a big film, that every detail - everything - had to be right,” said Giggetts.

The film delivered, with astounding details and a narrative of not only of sci-fi, action and fantasy, but of black culture and accomplishment.

"I saw the trailer, and I'm excited to watch it,” said 10-year-old Rauel Guinkeu on his way into a Midlothian theater to see the movie, with his brother and mother.

"Now you have someone who's African American who your kids can look up to, and they can see themselves as a superhero, also," said Rauel’s mother, Elody Mbakop.

Black Panther is the fourth film ever to make more than $100 million in its second weekend.

"I'm just glad to be a part of it. I'm just thankful,” said Giggetts. “Don't give up on your dreams. Keep planting your seeds, because you never know where it could lead you."

Giggetts has shot over 40 films, and said Black Panther is one of his most meaningful.

