Two flown to hospital after Hanover crash

Both of the victims were taken to a hospital by helicopter for serious injuries. (Source: Hanover Fire-EMS)

A crash that left two people injured shut down a Hanover road Sunday night. (Source: Hanover Fire-EMS)

A crash that left two men injured shut down a Hanover road Sunday night.

According to Hanover Fire, the crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 15300 block of Mountain Road between St. Peters Church Road and Scotchtown Road.

The stretch of road was shut down for more than an hour while crews worked to free the victims.

Hanover Fire-EMS;Second patient extricated at 8:34pm;Incident Under Control 8:27pm;Helicopter has landed and patient care is being transferred. — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) February 26, 2018

Both of the victims were taken to a hospital by helicopter for serious injuries. The names of the men have not been released.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12