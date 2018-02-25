Police identify motorcyclist killed in Sunday afternoon crash

Richmond police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon.

Police said an officer saw a motorcyclist, identified as Stephen J. Burgholzer, 27, of Richmond, driving recklessly in the 3000 block of Stockton Street and attempted to pull him over. Police said Burgholzer sped away, and the officer conducted a pursuit for about 30 seconds before ending it due to how fast the motorcyclist was going.

Police said about a minute later, they were called to the 2300 block of Maury Street for a report of a two-vehicle collision involving the motorcyclist. Officers arrived and found Burgholzer down and against a fence, according to police.

Burgholzer was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police received several witness statements saying the motorcycle collided with the back of a vehicle on Maury Street before losing control and crashing into a utility pole and a fence.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed in this crash.

