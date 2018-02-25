Motorcyclist killed in Sunday afternoon crash

A man is dead after crashing on a motorcycle in Richmond Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 2100 block of Maury Street around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, the crash involved the motorcycle and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12